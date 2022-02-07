How to get followers on TikTok: Tips for growing your TikTok account

Growing your TikTok account and gaining more followers can seem like a daunting feat, but these tips could help you bring more attention to your profile and make a name for yourself on the app.

In the past couple of years, TikTok has absolutely dominated the world of social media, with its short-form infinite scroll format inspiring other platforms to mimic the wildly popular app.

Creators like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae started their careers on TikTok after going viral for their dance videos, and now there are thousands of people trying to grow an online presence on the ByteDance owned app.

But if gaining new followers seems like an impossible task at this stage, here are some tips that could help you optimize your content to ensure as many people are finding your account as possible.

How to get more TikTok followers

1. Use hashtags

Underneath any video you post, you have the option to enter multiple hashtags, and this can be a good way to make sure that the people who might be interested in your content can find it.

General tags like #fyp and #foryoupage are commonly used, but don’t forget to use ones more specific for your kind of content too, like #FoodTok if you are posting about cooking or baking. You could even use #followforfollowback if you want to exchange follows with others.

2. Know your audience

When it comes to optimizing your content, it’s important to know the kind of people you are making videos for, as it will help you to tailor the experience specifically for them.

Using Sounds and tags that are popular within the community you are trying to build a presence in means that you’re more likely to wind up on your target audience’s For You Pages through the algorithm.

3. Post at a good time

Something that could help you gain more followers is simply posting at the right time. Studies have shown that each day there are different time slots that could potentially help you get more engagement.

Posting at times where more people are using the app will ultimately get you more reach, which in turn could help you garner more followers than if you had uploaded at a different time.

4. Engage with other content

Posting content isn’t the only way to get your name out there on TikTok. Engaging with other creators who have a similar content style to you allows you to build friendships within your community, and also means people can potentially find your account through the comment sections of other videos.

Leave comments, and likes on other creators’ videos where possible, and you may even get a follow in return.

5. Jump on trends

TikTok is driven by trends, and there are new ones going viral every week. Whether that’s a new dance, a bizarre recipe, or a viral filter, these trends often end up garnering millions of likes and views, propelling lesser-known creators into the spotlight.

Keep an eye out for popular Sounds to use in your videos, and don’t be afraid to hop on a popular trend when you see it dominating your For You Page.

Building a sizeable following on any social media platform can often be a lengthy process, but if you optimize your content for your target audience, you may find yourself with more followers than you first expected.