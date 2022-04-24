How to get more views on TikTok

If you want to boost the view count on your TikTok videos, there are a few steps you can take to get more eyes on your content — here’s how to do it.

Now, more than ever, people are trying their hardest to build a presence on social media, and TikTok has become the perfect platform to try to get a following, with the algorithm often making the most random accounts go insanely viral.

Stars like Charli D’Amelio and Bella Poarch have built their whole careers off their viral TikTok success, and it has inspired plenty of others to do the same.

Advertisement

When looking at a creator’s profile, or your own, you’ll be able to see how many views a video has by looking at the little number on the thumbnail within the account page.

However, if you’ve been uploading videos but not many people are seeing them, or you just want to get even more, then here are a few tips that could help you boost your numbers.

Tips for getting views on TikTok

Essentially, when it comes to trying to get more views on TikTok specifically, your main aim should be trying to increase your chances of landing on people’s For You page.

Advertisement

There are a few things you can do to help this process:

Use hashtags and keywords — Using tags and keywords will better help the algorithm understand what your video is and what it’s about, meaning it will be suggested to the relevant people. You can use broad tags such as #fyp, or you can use more specific tags for your content style.

Using tags and keywords will better help the algorithm understand what your video is and what it’s about, meaning it will be suggested to the relevant people. You can use broad tags such as #fyp, or you can use more specific tags for your content style. Use trending sounds — Sounds are simply audio clips that people use in the background of their videos. Put ones that are currently popular in your videos to boost its chances of being seen.

Sounds are simply audio clips that people use in the background of their videos. Put ones that are currently popular in your videos to boost its chances of being seen. Post at the right time — Due to different timezones, there are certain parts of the day/week that are better for you to post at, and may help you boost your view count if you time it right.

However, the For You Page isn’t the only way to get your video views. Other methods can include:

Share your videos to other platforms — Adding a link to a post on another platform, particularly one where you have a bigger following, could be a good way to draw attention to your content and increase your view count.

Adding a link to a post on another platform, particularly one where you have a bigger following, could be a good way to draw attention to your content and increase your view count. Be active with other accounts — Comment under other creators’ videos to put your name out there, which could prompt others to click on your profile and go on to look at your videos. Be active in online communities relevant to your content.

Increasing your views on TikTok isn’t an exact science, but the above tips should help boost your videos and get them seen by more people.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes