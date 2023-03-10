Below Deck’s Captain Sandy reveals new career move after leaving Season 10 cast

Below Deck star Captain Sandy Yawn has unveiled a brand new career project after leaving the Season 10 cast, with Lee Rosbach returning after medical issues.

Sandy was supported and criticized in almost equal measure over her decisions in the charter season, where she stepped in as a temporary captain.

During the handful of episodes she had on-screen, Sandy fired Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb as part of the interior – admitting an option to let go of the entire team was considered.

A fiery display from Yawn soon came to an end with the return of Captain Lee, who has since posted a message about his future on Bravo TV. With more free time on her hands since leaving the US show’s cast, Sandy has been quick to announce a big career move.

Captain Sandy launches new charity after Below Deck Season 10 exit

Sandy Yawn unveiled a new project, called Captain Sandy’s Charities, on March 8 – looking to help promote awareness, funding, and structure for people who need it.

She said: “Today we celebrate the incredible achievements of women in both the yachting industry and all walks of life around the globe. Let’s continue to uplift and empower each other – especially the women.

“Now for the big news – I am excited to announce Captain Sandy’s Charities. I am steadfast in providing equitable access to successful programs that provide direct services meaningful opportunities and life-changing options with a particular focus on low-income and at-risk populations.”

It will be focused on educational and employment opportunities in the maritime industry.

A number of fans have responded to the news on Instagram. One said: “So exciting and a great mission!”

Another said: “You go Captain Sandy! Love this.”

The career move will not affect her role on Bravo TV’s hit show but will allow her to use her platform to help others – a cause she’s mentioned on several podcasts and in interviews in the past.

Moving forward, it is expected that Sandy will return to her usual post as captain on Below Deck Meditteranean, which is set to return later in 2023 with Season 8.