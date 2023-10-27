Captain Lee fired one Below Deck cast member for faking his resume

Captain Lee Rosbach has responded to Below Deck Med’s alleged forged documents scandal, saying he once had a similar situation on the hit Bravo show – and he kicked them off the crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 started off with a bang as Captain Sandy Yawn said goodbye to one of her team in just a few hours. Ruan Irving, the new Bosun, was sent home after getting caught up in an alleged forged document situation which prevented him from taking part in the charter season.

His Yachtmasters certificate turned out to be false, leaving Sandy with no choice but to start the show without him. Previously, Captain Lee revealed he had “no idea” how Sandy didn’t catch the issue sooner.

The former captain appeared on the Le Batard & Friends podcast on Spotify, on October 27, and talked about a number of subjects from the high seas.

He was chatting about his own pod and how he’s had to start watching more Real Housewives shows to keep up with the drama.

Captain Lee fired Below Deck star after fake resume discovery

One of the hosts wanted to get his thoughts on the recent drama in Below Deck Med, asking if he’d ever faced a similar situation before on board.

While he’d never seen forged legal documents, Lee revealed he did terminate somebody for faking their resume in a previous season.

“I had a guy who had embellished his resume,” he said. “It was Andrew Sturby.

“He was a nice kid and I really hated to get rid of him but, I mean, he just flat out made sh*t up. I don’t think he had ever been on a boat.”

You can listen to the podcast in full below. Lee discusses the fired individual at the 16-minute mark.

Those who watched previous seasons may recall, but Andrew appeared on Below Deck back in Season 2 of the original show, based in the United States.

After pretending to have more experience than he actually did, Rosbach decided his time on board would come to an end much quicker than expected – terminating his employment.

Lee also revealed Bravo keeps a few backups in the pipeline in case he has to make quick decisions on staff, so changing the cast was relatively easy.

“But if you burn through those, now you gotta problem,” he also said during the episode.