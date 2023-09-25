Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn exposes relationship with the other captains

Below Deck Med‘s Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck’s Captain Lee don’t have the friendship you would imagine.

The leader and one of the main crew members from Below Deck Mediterranean is Captain Sandy Yawn. But, since there are several Below Deck shows within the franchise, there are multiple captains that viewers have grown to know.

From Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure, Captain Jason Chambers from Down Under, and Captain Lee from the landmark series, there is a long list of head honchos.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premiere, Captain Sandy just set the record straight on which captains she actually talks to.

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Is Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy friends with Lee?

On September 23, Captain Sandy spoke with Express and revealed which fellow Below Deck leader she was the closest to.

She said, “We all talk to each other, we all ask each other questions but for me, I think I’m closer with Kerry [Titheradge], because he reaches out more and we talk often, he’s in Florida.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also gave an update on her relationship with Captain Lee, which, unfortunately, wasn’t positive.

Captain Sandy said, “Captain Lee [Rosbach], we don’t have a relationship, it’s just non-existent.”

“Jason [Chambers] and I have corresponded through Whatsapp. Captain Glenn [Sheppard], of course, and I see them at BravoCon but we don’t see each other, whereas Kerry I see in Florida so we have more of a relationship,” she added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With everyone going to 2023 BravoCon, maybe this event is what Sandy and Lee need to have a great friendship. Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.