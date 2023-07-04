When is Below Deck Med coming back? Season 8 confirmed for 2023

Fans were thrilled when Below Deck Mediterranean was renewed for season 8 by Bravo TV. But when does the new season air? And who will the cast be? Here, we’re going to run through everything we know about the show before it starts streaming again.

If you’re looking for the ultimate reality TV series to binge this year, other than Netflix’s popular Love is Blind, it might just be Below Deck.

The Bravo original has multiple different spinoffs, from Below Deck US to Below Deck Down Under, one of which is based in the Mediterranean.

Captain Sandy Yawn and her various crews have traveled from Greece to Malta over the years. And for 2023, fans will certainly expect the show to make a splash. Here is everything we know – and expect – from the eighth season of Below Deck Med, so far.

When does Below Deck Med Season 8 start?

Below Deck Med was renewed for Season 8 during BravoCon 2022, with new episodes coming out in 2023.

It’s not been confirmed when the new season will air. In previous seasons, Below Deck Mediterranean has returned to screens between August and November, so it is difficult to say – other than Q4 of 2023 – when the next batch will drop.

How to watch Below Deck Mediterranean episodes

Below Deck Med Seasons 1-7 are all available to stream on Bravo, Peacock, Hayu, Now TV, Amazon Prime, and YouTube TV – depending on your location.

The most recent season, Season 7, was based in Malta.

A full recap can be seen below:

Below Deck Med Season 8 cast

Captain Sandy Yawn

Bravo Captain Sandy Yawn will no doubt take the wheel again in Below Deck Med Season 8.

Captain Sandy Yawn has been a popular and recurring character in Below Deck Med, ever since she took over as captain in Season 2 of the series.

The veteran also stepped in during Below Deck US Season 10, as Captain Lee Rosbach was sidelined on health grounds halfway through the show.

Fans will be expecting to see her back in European waters for Below Deck Med Season 8 when it airs in 2023 – aside from Sandy, other members of the cast are not known at the time of writing.

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Season 8.

