Captain Sandy reveals why she’s wasn’t going to do Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Yawn shares what her first thoughts were when she was asked to be on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Captain Sandy Yawn starred on Below Deck Mediterranean ever since she replaced Captain Mark Howard at the helm for Season 2.

She made history as the first and only female captain on the franchise and has been the face of the spinoff for eight seasons in a row.

Although Captain Sandy is committed to the show, she revealed on the June 10 episode of the Crazy Sexy Food podcast that she was worried about her reputation in the yachting industry before going on reality TV.

“You know, I wasn’t going to do the show because I was like, it will ruin my career and I didn’t know. Finally, I thought, when a door of opportunity opens, walk through it. That’s what I told myself,” the captain explained.

The Below Deck Med star also realized that she had options if the show did end up affecting her reputation.

“And you can always turn around and walk back out the door, you don’t have to stay. And that’s what I did. And I’m so grateful I did – because I was given this platform to help others,” she added.

Viewers who watch Below Deck Med know Captain Sandy as the leader of the spinoff who manages her crew, but she’s spoken out about her real purpose in joining the show.

Captain Sandy shared that working in the yachting industry has helped her sobriety, as she is a strong advocate of being sober as well as a member and supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The captain continues to set an example on the show by documenting her engagement to Leah Shafer during Season 9 and representing the small about of women who work in leadership positions on boats.