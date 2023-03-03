Captain Lee Rosbach left Below Deck during Season 10 for a period of time due to health issues, but many fans are wondering whether he will be returning to the show permanently. Here’s everything we know.

Below Deck is a popular reality series with multiple spin-offs, that follows the lives of crew members aboard various yachts during charter season.

Lee Rosbach has been Captain on the main Below Deck show for ten seasons, and is a favorite among many fans of the franchise. However, in Season 10, Captain Lee had to take a break from the series due to health reasons – a nerve issue beginning to affect his ability to walk.

Article continues after ad

This has led many fans to wonder whether the star will be returning to Below Deck on a permanent basis. Here’s everything we know.

Is Captain Lee returning to Below Deck Season 10?

Captain Lee returned to Below Deck Season 10 in episode 14, ‘Big Deck Energy,’ and went on to share a message with his fans via Twitter.

“Well, I’m back and damn glad to be that way. Thanks so much to everyone for all the kind wishes. You guys have no idea how much that means to me and my bride. You guys are the absolute best,” he wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is Captain Lee coming back for Season 11?

Captain Lee will reportedly not be returning for Season 11 of Below Deck.

Article continues after ad

In February, Us Weekly reported that multiple sources claimed the Captain wouldn’t be coming back for Season 11, but there has yet to be an official announcement from the show.

Who will replace Captain Lee on Below Deck?

Captain Kerry Titheradge is reportedly set to replace Captain Lee on Below Deck Season 11. Fans will know her as Captain from the spin-off Below Deck Adventure.

Is Captain Sandy taking over from Captain Lee?

During his leave of absence in Season 10, Captain Sandy Yawn filled in for Captain Lee. However, as mentioned above, it has been reported that Captain Kerry Titheradge will be taking over from Captain Lee in Season 11.

For more Below Deck news and updates, check out our page here.