Captain Sandy throws “problem” guest off boat in Below Deck Med Season 8
Captain Sandy Yawn might kick off a charter guest in Below Deck Med Season 8, based on the first-look trailer.
Captain Sandy Yawn is not a stranger to firing her crew. From Stewardess Alissa Humber to Stewardess Camille Lamb, no one is off limits.
Even Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was let go from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, and chefs rarely get the boot in this franchise. That being said, the reality TV star is keeping that same energy going into Season 8.
Not only did a teaser for the season reveal the potential firing of a crew member, but Captain Sandy also threatened to remove a charter guest from the boat
Does Captain Sandy remove a charter guest in Below Deck Med?
On September 1, the Bravo YouTube channel posted the first-look trailer for Season 8 and it revealed that one charter guest, in particular, is going to push Captain Sandy’s buttons.
“He’s a problem for us. You have to get him under control or he’s off the boat,” she says in the clip.
It’s unclear which guest she is referring to. But, right after she said that in the trailer, viewers were shown a clip of a drunk person on the yacht tripping on a flight of stairs, dropping a wine glass, and it shattering all over the floor.
If a charter guest gets kicked off of their trip, that is sure to cause a riff between the guests and the crew, and will definitely cause their tip to dramatically plummet. Fans will find out who started it all soon enough.
The highly-anticipated season is set to premiere on September 25, with new episodes released each week.
To stay updated on all things Below Deck Mediterranean, make sure to check our page here.