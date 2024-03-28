Below Deck’s Captain Sandy makes shady comparison to difficult charter guests

Captain Sandy Yawn made a TikTok video sharing how she deals with difficult charter guests on the Below Deck franchise.

Captain Sandy Yawn has become a regular on the Below Deck franchise, from starring on Below Deck Mediterranean since Season 2 to filling in for Captain Lee during Season 10 of the original series.

Throughout her experiences as a captain on yachts, she has encountered many demanding charter guests on board.

On TikTok, Captain Sandy posted a video with text that read, “When people ask me how I deal with difficult guests but I’ve literally dealt with pirates in the Red Sea,” throwing shade at past charter guests.

The viral audio that played over the video said, “Nothing makes me scared, do you see my hands? Do they look like they’re shaking to you? No!”

Below Deck fans enjoyed Captain Sandy’s video and shared their love for her in the comments when it was reposted on Instagram.

“Captain Sandy I would follow you into war queen,” one fan wrote.

“A captain I would love to work with. Gives everyone a chance. And just so soulful,” another fan commented.

“Sandy you’re my favorite of all the captains,” a third person chimed in.

“You’ve seen it all in your career as a fabulous Captain your experience in how to deal with anyone is top tier,” a different person added.

While Captain Sandy isn’t on a Below Deck season that’s currently airing, viewers will likely see her on their screens when Below Deck Med premieres later this year.

She will have a lot of interesting charter guests on the boat, but she proved that she can handle anyone who comes her way.