Captain Sandy opens door to shock Hannah Ferrier return in Below Deck Med

Hannah Ferrier was fired on-screen by Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn. But, that doesn’t mean that these two couldn’t reunite.

Over the years Captain Sandy Yawn has been known as a no-nonsense Below Deck leader, evident with the amount of firings she’s handed out in the Mediterranean.

Among the list of crew members who have gotten the boot is Hannah Ferrier. As Chief Stewardess, Hannah was a staple member of the team and a fan-favorite on the show ever since she first starred in the premiere season.

Her reality TV journey hit an obstacle in Season 5 when she was caught bringing drugs onto the yacht, violating the laws set by the maritime industry.

She was kicked off of the season and has not been invited back since, and it has been three seasons later. But, that doesn’t mean that the door for her comeback is officially closed, according to Captain Sandy herself.

Is Hannah coming back to Below Deck Mediterranean?

On October 9, Captain Sandy appeared on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, and it was a must-watch episode.

During her segment, she was asked which chief stew from the series would she want to work with sooner than the others. This list includes everyone from Season 6’s Katie Flood to Season 8’s Tumi Mhlongo.

To everyone’s surprise, Sandy said that she would work with any of them again, “even Hannah”, she quipped.

Hannah hasn’t responded to the public shoutout just yet, but it might mean that the Chief Stewardess’ time on air isn’t over. Only time will tell. Maybe she will be in Season 9 if it gets renewed?

