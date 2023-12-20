Below Deck fans slam Captain Sandy for micromanaging the crew

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers are frustrated with Captain Sandy Yawn’s management skills on Season 8. Here’s what they have to say about it.

The interior team has been a mess this season on Below Deck Mediterranean, and fans have speculated it will fall apart before the season finale. The crew this season has been notorious for its team drama.

There were issues between the team stews, where Kyle Viljeon bullied Natalya Scudder to the point that she had to leave the show. The bosun, Luka Brunton, and the crew deck, Jack Stirrup, haven’t been an exception.

Captain Sandy Yawn is now becoming the target of fans’ wrath, with viewers saying her management skills might be the problem.

What are the fans saying about Captain Sandy?

Bravo Captain Sandy Yawn was frustrated with her Season 8 crew.

Fans of the franchise took to Reddit to express their frustrations with Captain Sandy’s management skills. They claimed that the team might be falling apart due to Captain Sandy’s micromanagement.

One Redditor commented: “I see we’ve reached the point in the season where Sandy needlessly micromanages and rips deck crew. There’s no reason Sandy has to step in because Max was being difficult about the food. Let the crew sort that out themselves.”

Many of the fans were surprised at Captain Sandy’s hiring skills, as they agreed that Kyle should been the one to leave the yacht instead of Natalia. A fan wrote: “She says she hires for character not skill, but Kyle remains? He is Ok at service but his attitude is toxic.”

Instagram: captainsandrayawn Captain Sandy of Below Deck Med

The fans want Captain Sandy to apologize to Max because they think her scolding him was uncalled for. Someone commented: “To call him back to the bridge to scold him for being a ‘liar’ was ridiculous. Max is childish, yes, and a silly man, but he has gotten good at his job and is needed on the crew. Get your priorities straight, Sandy.”

Captain Sandy was seen expressing fondness for Kyle during an interview, where she called him a ‘good human’. However, fans are frustrated with her siding with Kyle after everything he has done to destroy team dynamics. A fan wrote: “I just don’t get her fawning all over Kyle this episode. He wasn’t returning from war. He had to get treatment for a hangover. That’s it.”

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.