Bella Poarch’s dog skating on TikTok is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Bella Poarch is one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators, but it’s her pet dog and his impressive skating skills that are taking the internet by storm right now.

Bella Poarch has risen from an overnight TikTok sensation to a major music artist in the span of a single year.

The content creator is responsible for uploading the most-liked video on TikTok and has since gone on to release original songs ‘Build a Bitch’ and ‘Inferno,’ which have broken records on YouTube and even made their way to the Billboard Hot 100.

It seems that fame runs in the family, though, as Poarch’s pet pooch is also racking up views on TikTok — and it’s not hard to see why.

As if being a top-tier singer and songwriter weren’t enough, Poarch is also a pro at teaching her four-legged friends how to ollie.

In a viral TikTok, she sat her French bulldog, literally named ‘PooPoo,’ on a skateboard… and the result is nothing short of adorable.

The Frenchie hops onto the skateboard and instantly accelerates down the sidewalk, seemingly without pushing his paw against the ground.

In Bella’s own words, her pooch is a “fast learner” — and his adorable skating skills are going viral, with the video earning well over 1 million views.

Poarch is an animal lover, for sure. The ‘Inferno’ singer also has a cat with a unique and… charming name, ‘Pee Pee.’ No, we aren’t making that up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peepee & Poopoo Poarch (@peepeepoopoo)

The flat-faced Persian mix and feisty Frenchie make a formidably adorable duo, and have racked up over 87,000 Instagram followers on their shared account. Who knows… maybe Poarch will feature her pets in an upcoming music video?