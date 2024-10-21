How to find your personalized poop song on TikTok, YouTube & Spotify

TikTokers all over the world have gone viral after finding their own “poop song” that features their name. Here’s how to find your own personalized poop song.

Thousands of videos from creators finding their poop songs have gone viral across TikTok, with many taking to the app to showcase their dance moves.

TikToker Smile4Geo uploaded theirs on October 5 with the caption “Why is this a bop? I love my poop song.” In the clip, Geo danced around their room while playing an imaginary guitar.

It’s been viewed over 6.5M times, and it’s not the only poop song video that’s exploded on the app.

A woman who goes by the name bwompa went viral on October 4 after uploading a video with her poop song. “I can’t find a keychain with my name but at least I have a poop song,” she said.

The video has been viewed over 17M times as of writing, making it one of the most-viewed poop song videos yet.

Its popularity across the app has left many people wondering who makes the songs, as well as how to find one for yourself. To find your poop song, all you have to do is go to YouTube, Spotify, or another music streaming service and search your name + poop song.

If you don’t want to leave TikTok, many of the songs can be found by using the in-app search function as well.

You’ll soon find your song, labeled “The (name) Poop Song” and it has probably been written by an artist who goes by the name ‘The Odd Man who sings about poop, puke, and pee.’

The Poop Song isn’t the only sound to take over TikTok in October 2024. The ‘And then I go and spoil it all’ trend takes a clip of Jennifer Lawrence singing a classic Frank Sinatra song and lets creators share things they’ve said that they considered “stupid.”