How to do the viral ‘AI hugging’ trend on TikTok

A heartwarming trend is going viral on TikTok, with users sharing videos of themselves hugging their loved ones through AI.

The ‘AI hugging’ trend has taken TikTok by storm, with thousands of users sharing AI-generated videos where they embrace pets, celebrities, younger versions of themselves, or loved ones who have passed away.

This viral trend is an emotional experience, as many participants have expressed that it serves as a reminder to cherish the people still in their lives.

Article continues after ad

Others have found comfort in being able to visualize themselves alongside loved ones they’ve lost, creating a bittersweet sense of connection.

Though most videos are wholesome, a few have taken on a slightly eerie tone when the AI glitches during the animation process.

How to do the ‘AI hugging’ trend

Participating in the trend is easy and doesn’t require advanced AI skills. To create your own AI hugging video, start by selecting two images: one of yourself and one of the person or pet you’d like to hug.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Next, find or create a side-by-side template where both photos can be placed together. A quick and easy way to do this is by using Instagram, which offers features for creating side-by-side images. Once you have your template, you’re ready for the AI magic.

Head over to Luma AI’s website, which specializes in creating AI-generated videos. Upload your side-by-side image and enter a simple prompt like “make them hug.”

The AI system will animate the two images, crafting a video of you and your loved one embracing. Within minutes, your personalized AI-generated hug video will be ready to download. You can then post it on TikTok, joining the thousands of users sharing their touching or sometimes bizarre AI hugs.

Article continues after ad

This is just one of the many AI trends that have gone viral on TikTok this year, along with the popular Lego AI filter, and the creepy ‘Vine time traveler’ fad.