Asmongold left speechless after FFXIV fans set up huge Heavensward surprise for Twitch star

Asmongold finally reached Final Fantasy XIV’s first expansion, Heavensward, and the community set up a massive welcoming party with thousands of players to celebrate the occasion.

Despite being the World of Warcraft king on Twitch, Asmongold hopped on Final Fantasy XIV in July 2021 and was immediately blown away by how good it is and how many viewers were tuning in to watch his new adventures.

He’s had a blast ever since, and the community has loved every minute of it. So, when he finally reached the content in the game’s first expansion, Heavensward, they wanted to surprise him with a huge welcoming party – and it blew him away!

“Oh my god. This is incredible! This is absolutely incredible!” he said as he panned the camera in awe.“Look at them all! You can’t even see them all. There are so many people here! And [the settings] are turned up to the max as well.”

He thanked fans for the fantastic effort and struggled to find the words to describe what he was seeing. But eventually, he was able to string some together and said, “This is unbelievable! I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

It’s not the first time Final Fantasy XIV players have done something like this. They assembled a huge crowd to welcome Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar to the game, as well. But according to one fan, Asmongold’s was the biggest.

“This time, it was so massive,” he said. “There was the crowd noise, the line went almost all the way to the city, and there was a huge line in the city too. Really amazing, and I’m proud that Asmongold reached Heavensward!”

Moments like this are what make MMORPG games so unique. With so many interesting players and characters who have an entire world at their disposal, the opportunities to create memorable moments are limitless.