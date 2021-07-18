Asmongold loses it after wiping to Final Fantasy XIV boss at 0.1% hp

Asmongold’s Final Fantasy XIV dungeon party wiped to the boss Kalyia who had just 0.1% HP left, leading Asmongold into a fit of rage on stream.

Asmongold began streaming his journey in Final Fantasy XIV on July 3, bringing along tons of viewers for the journey. The game’s popularity skyrocketed on Twitch, in large part due to the attention he brought along with his large fanbase.

He recently hit level 50 and finished the “A Realm Reborn” campaign, which opened up some new content – including dungeons.

Asmongold’s group did a run-through of The Final Coil of Bahamut, and, on the boss Kalyia, his party wiped with the boss’s HP bar hitting 0.1%.

“Airym, get away if you need to,” he shouted to the last remaining party member. Asmongold absolutely lost his mind when the boss didn’t die, surviving with just a sliver of health remaining.

“Are you f**king kidding me!” Asmongold screamed as he exploded into a fit of rage.

Anybody who has played an MMO understands his pain, as wiping a dungeon by a mile or by an inch has the same result: having to start all over again.

In the full video uploaded to his YouTube channel, you can see that the group was eventually able to finish the dungeon.

Time starts at 45:29

As Asmongold continues to dig deeper into the epic fights Final Fantasy XIV has to offer, there will surely be more hilarious moments like this one. He has a long journey ahead of him, too, with expansions like Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers.