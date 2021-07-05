Asmongold hits back at critics claiming he wouldn’t give Final Fantasy XIV a chance

While Twitch streamer Asmongold is best known for his World of Warcraft endeavors, his recent journey into the world of Final Fantasy XIV has critics eating their words.

If there’s one thing that Twitch sensation Asmongold is known for, it’s the fact that if he’s got an issue, he says it. From slamming Blizzard’s outlook on WoW to Amazon’s new MMORPG, New World, his undiluted opinions mean that people either love him or hate him.

In the case of a recent incident with one of Blizzard’s employees, the dev in question clearly isn’t a big fan of his soaring rants. Calling him out for being an a**hole, the king of MMOs addressed the situation on Twitch with a nonchalant “I don’t care.”

As he strays further and further from the plains of Azeroth, though, fans have been wondering whether or not Final Fantasy XIV, his new game of choice, will come under the same scrutiny that WoW has.

Asmongold hits back at Final Fantasy XIV haters

As his relationship with Blizzard grows ever more complicated, the streamer has been playing a lot more of Square Enix’s iconic title, Final Fantasy XIV: Online.

The community, however, immediately assumed that he would formulate a negative opinion of the title. Hitting back at a Reddit thread dedicated to this, he notes “this is what I was saying before. Everybody just thought I was going to completely s**t on the game.”

“Why would I do that? There’s no reason for me to do that,” he concludes.

From here, the Reddit thread praises him for taking a balanced approach to the game. Noting that “I do what I can man,” he goes on to address fears that the Final Fantasy community will hit back at him in-game.

“I’m not worried about that kind of stuff,” he confesses. “The community in Final Fantasy have s**t on me before whenever I’ve said other things critical about the game. It doesn’t really matter.”

So whether players like it or not, Asmongold won’t be leaving Final Fantasy in the dust anytime soon. It’ll be interesting to see how the community reacts to his choice to keep playing.