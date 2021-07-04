Asmongold takes over Twitch playing Final Fantasy XIV, makes over $30k in one stream

Asmongold, the king of World of Warcraft on Twitch, finally gave Final Fantasy XIV a shot and received over 7,000 subscribers in his first stream.

Asmongold finally began his journey into playing Final Fantasy XIV, notching over 210k viewers in the process.

With Asmongold never shying away from criticizing his beloved WoW, it was only a matter of time before he gave FF XIV a chance. There was a ton of buildup to this stream, as he posted a handful of videos learning about the game before playing.

The stream started off with a bang, as Asmongold donned his cat ears to prepare for the world of Eorzea.

He began by choosing the Hyur race, and Marauder class. This was expected as Asmongold mains the Warrior class in WoW, and Marauder can spec into the Warrior class in FF XIV once reaching level 30.

Throughout the stream, he dealt with countless players following him around as he leveled his character.

In fact, from just level two, fans were clogging up everywhere he went.

It was a pain at first, but some of the fanboys eventually went away once Asmongold figured out how to hide some of his characters information to become more anonymous.

Subscribers Galore

As the stream hit roughly the 10-hour mark, Asmongold hit level 20 and decided to call it a day.

What. A. Day. Thanks for watching today guys, one of the most incredible streams I've ever had playing Final Fantasy 14, I would have never expected! I'll be back on tomorrow morning for more! — Zack (@Asmongold) July 4, 2021

Asmongold says he obtained 7,000 new subscribers in just this one stream alone. Add onto this any donations and ad revenue he received, and it’s safe to say he earned well over $30,000 for this one Final Fantasy broadcast.

The playthrough will continue as he says he has plans to play through all of the game’s story content, of which there is a ton.

Playing Final Fantasy XIV doesn’t mean that Asmongold is done with WoW, however. With a new raid hitting Shadowlands, Asmongold says he will return to play through it on stream.