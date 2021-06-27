Asmongold defends Fedmyster as haters go “over the line” on Twitch return

Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan’s apology has been met with mixed reactions, but Asmongold called out haters for going “over the line” and making “misleading” posts about him out of context.

Fedmyster is back after a year-long hiatus following his removal from the OfflineTV house due to sexual misconduct allegations from Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng and Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki.

But despite issuing an elaborate apology, people in the community, including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who had ties and a subsequent feud with him, aren’t willing to welcome him back with open arms given the seriousness of the claims made against him.

However, Asmon hesitantly defended him from people who are “sh*tting on him” and making “misleading” posts about him that “cross the line,” claiming that somebody had to do it because it’s “the right thing to do.”

“I’m going to have to defend Fed because it’s the right thing to do,” said Asmon.

He insisted that Fedmyster is clearly acknowledging that what he did was bad, which is a sentiment that everyone agrees with. For him to accept responsibility and talk about these issues is a “positive message”.

“He is trying to give examples of bad things that he did or bad things that people he knows did in order to use them to explain bad things not to do,” he added.

“And I’m seeing him get clipped in a way that is not showing that context.”

Asmon continued his stream of thoughts, saying, “People are just sh*tting on him saying, ‘oh, well, you should have known that!’ Of course, he should have known that, but he didn’t.”

He also urged people to “re-evaluate” the way they’re looking at it.

“If you don’t like his content, that’s fine. If you don’t want to watch him anymore, that’s fine. But I think making misleading titles, and misleading posts about him is over the line and not productive or helping anybody.”

Asmon’s comments have sparked a debate on social media. A portion of viewers agreed with his view to an extent. However, many others slammed it, claiming Fedmyster hasn’t doesn’t deserve a “free pass” back into the community.

His return was always going to be controversial, and it’s bound to be a talking point for quite some time.