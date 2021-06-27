Pokimane addresses Fedmyster controversy after former OfflineTV star makes Twitch return

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys commented on Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan’s controversial return to Twitch, and in light of what went down between them, declared that she “won’t be affiliating with him” in the future.

Fedmyster made a shock return to Twitch more than a year after he was removed from the OfflineTV house following sexual misconduct allegations from housemates Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng and Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki.

In that time, he also shared private details about his relationship with Pokimane in not one but two documents. However, he claimed he never intended to release the first one.

He apologized for both the sexual harassment claims and the drama with Pokimane. He also vowed to use his platform to bring more awareness to topics related to women to educate himself, as well as others.

But despite presenting himself as a changed man who has atoned for his past transgressions, Pokimane shared her thoughts on his return in an effort to “get it out of the way” so she could move on.

“It’s not my place to say whether or not a person has changed because their actions and words will eventually speak for themselves,” she said.

“All I know is that I can’t be friends with someone who sexually assaulted people that I care about and handled it the way that he did.”

For that reason, Pokimane decided that she “won’t be affiliating with him” at any point in the future.

“We’re going to move with our lives. He’s going to move on with his life. And that’s life. And that’s really all I’ve got to say.”

Fans commended her for being “mature” about his return while also taking a firm stance, which is expected given her emotional investment in the situation.

However, people on social media have been less accommodating. Some even called him out for being disingenuous in their eyes. But like Pokimane implied, only time will tell whether he’s learned from his wrongdoings and truly reformed.