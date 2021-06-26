Fedmyster apologizes over OfflineTV sexual harassment claims in Twitch return

After months of teases and false alarms, Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan finally made his return to Twitch. However, it wasn’t without addressing the elephant in the room, including his sexual misconduct allegations from OfflineTV members.

It’s been a year since Fedmyster was removed from the OfflineTV house following sexual misconduct allegations from housemates Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng and Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki.

But now he’s back on Twitch, and in his return stream, he felt the need to talk about the issues once more in order to clear his conscience, and how he plans to integrate the lessons he’s learned moving forward.