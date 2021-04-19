Charli D'Amelio's secret TikTok account goes viral after Jake Paul fight - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio made a secret TikTok account to document her trip to the Jake Paul fight, but fans quickly cottoned on, and it went viral with almost three million followers in two days.

Charli D’Amelio’s popularity has been off the charts for a while now.

She has 113 million followers on TikTok, 40 million followers on Instagram, and 5 million followers on Twitter. With a new reality show about her family releasing soon, the momentum isn’t slowing down.

However, it’s easy to forget she’s still a teenager who wants to have some semblance of a normal life.

Advertisement

That’s probably what motivated her to create a secret TikTok account filled with casual content. However, it’s not so secret anymore now that the account has gone viral after the Jake Paul fight.

Going by an inconspicuous username with no profile picture and bio, Charli has been uploading content on the account for two days now.

It has everything from singing, laughing, dancing, posing, and getting ready for events, including her appearance at the Triller Fight Club PPV.

It’s nothing out of the ordinary for a typical 16-year-old. The only difference is that it’s Charli D’Amelio. However, now that fans have caught wind, it’s amassed almost three million followers in two days, and the numbers keep on rising.

Advertisement

Fans love the fact she made a secret account; although they were equally glad to find it.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Charli D’Amelio makes secret TikTok account to vlog her trip to Atlanta for Jake Paul’s fight. Gains 2.9 Million followers in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/hKC0TJQRFi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 19, 2021

Now that the secret is out, nobody knows whether Charli will keep uploading content on the account or ditch it completely.

A recent flurry of posts suggests she’s still at it, which is a sign that it could become an official second account dedicated to more personal and organic content, but we’ll have to wait and see.