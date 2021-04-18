Jake Paul flooded with fight challenges following Askren KO: Dillon Danis, FaZe Temperrr, more - Dexerto

Jake Paul opened up Twitter after his knockout victory over Ben Askren on April 17 to a slew of challengers from all over the world vying to be his next opponent — from professional fighters to fellow influencers looking to take him down.

Even though he was favored by oddsmakers, Jake Paul still managed to shock the world when he scored a victory by KO against UFC fighter Ben Askren in less than a minute during the PPV Triller Fight Club event on April 17.

Along with another win under his belt, the YouTuber-turned-boxer also seems to have his pick when it comes to opponents to face next, with all kinds of challenges coming his way.

Advertisement

it’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this i’m gonna put this cunt out cold ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qgWj0A55gu — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

Shortly after the fight was in the books, American MMA fighter Dillon Danis — who’s had plenty of back and forth with Paul before — tweeted he was “100%” down to strap on the gloves and step in the ring next.

“It’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this I’m gonna put this c**t out cold,” Danis wrote, not leaving much room for speculation on his feelings about the potential matchup.

It’s not just pro fighters that want a piece of the younger Paul brother, either; FaZe Clan founder and owner Thomas ‘FaZe Temperrr’ Oliveira also offered to provide him an opponent that wouldn’t go down in under a minute, as Askren had.

Advertisement

“Lmk if u wanna fight someone that will actually fight back @jakepaul,” Temperrr said, along with a picture that definitely makes it seem like he’s in better fighting shape than Paul’s most recent opponent (sorry, Ben).

lmk if u wanna fight someone that will actually fight back @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/VvniQublL6 — FaZe Temperrr (@Temperrr) April 18, 2021

British YouTuber Joe Weller didn’t challenge Paul himself – instead, he suggested a very intriguing potential matchup for the blooming fighter against longtime rival KSI.

“KSI vs Jake Paul is the natural fight that people want – give them it,” Weller argued, and we have to agree somewhat, as the storyline is already there following Jake’s win over KSI’s brother Deji back in 2018. KSI himself hasn’t put anything out regarding the Askren fight on social media at the time of writing, though.

Advertisement

KSI vs Jake Paul is the natural fight that people want – give them it 😴😴 — Joe Weller (@joe_weller_) April 18, 2021

So, it’s clear Jake will have no shortage of opponents raring to go the next time he wants to book a fight, but what about who the newly 3-0 boxer wants to face, himself?

Despite his rivalry with Danis, Paul Tweeted the day after dropping Askren that he apparently wants to square up against former UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier.

He was light work In his own words “you kicked my ass” I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Obviously, it’s much to soon to say with any kind of certainty exactly who Jake Paul will be fighting next. But it’s clear that there are plenty of people out there chomping at the bit to stop his hype train in its tracks.