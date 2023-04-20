Angry man loses it on flight attendant over baby crying on plane

An Airline passenger has gone viral after getting into a pretty heated argument with flight attendants because of a baby crying on their flight into Florida.

Over the last year or so, TikTok has pretty much become the home of viral videos, especially those that involve arguments or wild moments that have to be seen to be believed.

A pretty popular sub-genre of these revolves around airlines. We’ve seen plenty of arguments at 30,000 feet and in the airport terminal as well, usually because of flight delays or because flight attendants won’t serve passengers.

However, the newest one to go viral is because of a crying child. Yes, we’ve all been there when a child isn’t having a great time on a flight, but, one passenger took it a bit further than normal.

Southwest passenger clashes with flight crew over crying baby in viral TikTok

The 4-minute long clip which has been shared across social media and has racked up over 350,000 views on TikTok, comes from the POV of another passenger who is sat just across from the heated passenger.

“That child has been crying for 40 minutes!” the annoyed passenger can be heard yelling, with the flight crew attempting to calm him down. “We are in a tin can with a baby in a damn echo chamber and you want to talk to me about being OK?”

He didn’t let up in asking the flight attendants to go and look after the baby instead of him, yelling at them: “Why is the baby crying? F*ck! Lower that baby’s voice!” before quizzing them as to whether or not the baby paid for its seat. Seriously.

The situation eventually led to the passengers being deplaned as the plane moved out of its holding pattern and the angry passenger was escorted away from the terminal by police.

Other passengers clearly found humor in the situation, with one describing him as “hysterical” as he continued arguing with police.