Andrew Tate calls Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz a “real fight” and KSI hits backs

Andrew Tate has praised Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Nate Diaz as being a “real fight,” a comment that fellow influencer and boxer KSI has taken major issue with by calling Tate out in the same thread.

Since Andrew Tate was released from prison after a three-month stay, the influencer has been keeping a relatively low profile on the internet. While he may not be in Romanian prison anymore, he is still currently placed under house arrest.

However, now back to his own devices, he has begun posting more online once again. Between calling on Elon Musk to not remove his father’s Twitter account to saying he has been “poisoned” by drinking coffee and water, Tate is back to his usual mischief online. Particularly regarding boxing and the fighting scene.

In a new Twitter post, Jake Paul promoted his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz, with Paul writing “More than 20,000 people signed up to get early access to tickets for my fight with Nate Diaz.” In a moment that fans would call out of character for Andrew Tate, he commented on Jake Paul’s post, writing “A real fight. Unlike most [of] the fake YouTube bulls*** out there. Good luck to both.”

Andrew Tate praises Jake Paul and KSI calls him out for it

However, another influencer turned boxer has hit back against Tate’s claims, this person being none other than KSI himself. KSI responded to Tate’s comment with an image. The caption stated “flag on the play, unnecessary d**k riding.”

Given that there have been rumors for months that Andrew Tate and Jake Paul will square off in the ring, this comment has left users wondering if it means the two will finally go toe-to-toe in the future after so much hype and speculation.

KSI and Jake Paul are planning on finally facing off in the near future. However, could this online interaction between KSI and Tate be hinting at the two facing off as well? It all remains up in the air for now, but rest assured, the next few months in the influencer boxing space are sure to be spicy.

