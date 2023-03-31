Andrew Tate released from Romanian prison after three months

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been released from custody in a Romanian prison after three months.

According to a report by The Mirror, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were able to successfully appeal against their detention.

The news comes after a judge recently extended their stay and denied bail, but the two were successful in their latest appeal and are now on house arrest.

Tate had been in jail since December 2022 when his home was raided by Romanian authorities and arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

Andrew Tate released on house arrest

An order from an appeals court in Bucharest said it rejected “the proposal to extend the duration of the preventive arrest measure” and replaced “the measure of preventive detention ordered against the defendants.. with the preventive measure of house arrest.”

The Tates had their appeals denied several times since their original 30-day incarceration back in December.

Romanian laws would have guaranteed their release after being locked up for a maximum of 180 days without any charges pressed against them.

During his time in custody, Andrew Tate claimed he was subjected to abuse, including being forced fight off bugs to eat cold food due to his fasting for the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

The influencer had hinted at a potential release on Friday on social media when he tweeted, “Friday. InshaAllah” which translates to “if God wills” or “God willing.”

Tate and his brother will now remain on house arrest alongside two women who were also arrested in connection to the investigation until April 29. They will need to stay in the buildings where they live unless they get permission from the courts to be able to leave.