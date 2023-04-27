Andrew Tate says he’s been ‘poisoned’ after drinking coffee and water

Andrew Tate has taken to Twitter with claims that he’s been ‘poisoned,’ showing pictures and videos of some of his symptoms.

Back in December 2022, Controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s house in Romania was raided by authorities which led to him and several others being detained until April 2023.

He shared various aspects of his life in detainment on social media, including fears that he could be “killed” while dealing with “horrific” conditions in jail.

In a series of tweets on April 27, 2023, Andrew Tate revealed that he was suffering from a series of symptoms that he claims could be “some sort of allergies or poison.”

Andrew Tate says he’s been ‘poisoned’

In the tweets, Andrew Tate showed his swollen face, red skin, and a video that lets you hear that he’s having trouble breathing.

“Face swollen. Blood pressure is through the roof. Skins on fire. Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5mins,” he said.

“Eyes almost shut, Gathering chi,” Tate added in a reply.

In a third reply, Andrew’s manager or another employee issued an update claiming that the influencer’s not allergic to anything.

“Andrew is not allergic to anything. This has never happened before. Has only had water and coffee today. Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing. Will keep you all updated,” they said.

We’ll have to wait for an update on Andrew Tate’s health, but we’ll be sure to let you know when he or his team makes a post.

