KSI claps back after Tristan Tate says he won’t watch Prime card

YouTube star KSI had a biting comeback after Tristan Tate said the drama surrounding the Prime card has put him off of watching the big fight on October 14.

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul are gearing up for a massive influencer-boxing event taking place on October 14, which will see the stars face off with British boxer Tommy Fury and mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, respectively.

While KSI and Fury have been feuding back and forth for years now, things only ramped up after Fury took on Jake Paul earlier this year. Now that the two are set to finally fight, things are more heated than ever.

That’s to say nothing of the major spat happening between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, who has seemingly made it his mission to antagonize Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, on social media.

Instagram: DillonDanis Dillon Danis is embroiled in a legal battle with his opponent’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

In fact, the situation got so severe that Agdal issued a restraining order against him and is suing him for “no less” than $150,000 in damages.

Although it feels like the entire internet has been waiting with bated breath to see how this drama will turn out, others aren’t as enthused about the ordeal… including controversial online figure Tristan Tate, brother to Andrew Tate.

Tristan Tate says he won’t watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

On October 6, Tristan Tate penned a tweet saying that he was tired of the ongoing “sue-off” surrounding the Prime card and that he will not be tuning in to watch the action.

“Now that the single most hyped and anticipated influencer boxing match in world history has turned into a ‘sue-off,’ I won’t be watching,” he wrote.

“Trash talk and hype are great and everybody wanted to see it, myself included. However I am uninterested in funding legal teams. I’m out.”

Given the Romanian government’s ongoing investigation into the Tate brothers’ activities, Tristan’s last sentiment isn’t unexpected — but KSI had a zinger of a comeback in response to his post.

“Guys, time to cancel the Prime Card,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “Tristan Tate isn’t watching.”

It’s clear that KSI doesn’t give two hecks whether or not the Tate bros are tuning in to what is expected to be the biggest influencer-boxing event of the year as tensions continue to rise between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

For more on how to watch the Prime card, check out our hub here.