Andrew Tate offers to help Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight

Controversial social media star Andrew Tate has offered to help Dillon Danis train for his upcoming boxing fight against Logan Paul.

With the rivalry between the two undoubtedly starting to heat up, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to finally touch gloves on October 14, featuring as a double main event on the anticipated ‘Prime Card’.

For years, the two have gone back and forth on social media firing shots at each other. Now they’ll finally get to go blow for blow on the same night KSI and Tommy Fury touch gloves.

Article continues after ad

Leading up to what’s expected to be a firey bout, notorious internet personality Andrew Tate has offered to help Danis train and prepare for the fight.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate takes Dillon Danis’s side over Logan Paul

As a former four-time kickboxing world champion, Andrew Tate has offered to help the UFC star ahead of his fight with Logan.

In a post on August 21, Danis shared a screenshot of a conversation between the two, where the self-proclaimed ‘Top G’ said they could spar. “If you come to Romania we can spar no problem G,” a text from Tate read.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Danis, he believes it’s a huge possibility that the two could actually train together. Although he noted it all depends on his schedule. “I have massive respect for the top G and his skill set,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

He added: “It would be awesome to get some rounds in with the Cobra, depends on scheduling. But this is a huge possibility.”

In the build-up to their fight, Danis has repeatedly taunted Logan, sharing photos of his fiance Nina Agdal with her past partners. More recently, the UFC star has suggested that he has an image that is so shocking, it could cancel the fight and land him in jail.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate meanwhile remains under judicial control in Romania, still set to face trial on charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal group.