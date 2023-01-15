KSI confirms plans to fight Jake Paul in 2023 – but there’s a catch

YouTube star turned boxer KSI has laid out the next steps ahead of a much-anticipated bout with Jake Paul, as both internet stars continue to impress in the ring.

Following KSI’s January 14 bout with FaZe Temperrr, fans are more hyped than ever to see the British YouTuber finally step in the ring with his arch nemesis Jake Paul.

For almost five years, the two have gone back and forth throwing shade at one another. However, finally, it seems as if there’s an end in sight, with the two expected to touch gloves sometime in 2023.

The anticipated fight is rumored to take place toward the end of the year. But, there’s more on the horizon for the British YouTuber, with him revealing the next steps on his journey to fighting Jake Paul.

KSI confirms plans for Jake Paul bout in December 2023

In an interview with SPORTbible, KSI revealed that he’s likely to be stepping in the ring with Paul in December, but he’s looking for one more fight before the ultimate clash.

“That’s it December, I said December. It could be even sooner, but I want another fight and then Jake,” he said. “That’s always been the goal. This is all just to hype up that fight and also hype up Misfits.

“There are two goals for me. Misfits I want it to be bigger than the WWE, as big as UFC. Then, Jake Paul I want him flatlined. Simple,” he added.

When asked about his plans after the Jake Paul fight, whether it be retirement or future bouts, the YouTube star revealed he’s uncertain about what’s next.

“I mean after the Jake Paul fight I’ll think about what I want to do. People are throwing names, you know, Conor McGregor, people throwing Mayweather et cetera.

“At that point, I don’t know, it depends where my head is at. I haven’t really thought that far. Right now my only goal is Jake, and I’ll probably figure out what to do after that.”

After years of waiting, it looks like we’ll finally be seeing the two YouTube boxers clash.