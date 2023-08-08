KSI claims Jake Paul would rather call out Joe Rogan than fight him

KSI has taken another swipe at Jake Paul, suggesting that the younger Paul brother would sooner take on podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan than square up against him in the ring.

In an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, KSI didn’t mince his words when discussing the elusive fight with Jake Paul, a boxing match that fans have been craving for years.

When asked about the prospect of fighting Jake Paul after his upcoming bout with Tommy Fury, KSI responded, “Do you think Jake wants to fight me? He wants to fight Nate in PFL for MMA. He doesn’t want to fight me. He didn’t even mention me.”

The British YouTuber-turned-boxer pointed out the lack of his promotion during the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. He indicated that when he was set to fight Fournier, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz was heavily promoted, but during Jake’s fight against Nate, KSI received no such coverage.

Citing this as evidence of Jake’s deliberate avoidance, KSI said, “But when it came to him fighting Nate, nothing of me. He doesn’t want anything to do with me. And that’s okay. That’s fine.”

“Of course, it’s a shame. Of course, it’d be huge. But you know, at the end of the day, it takes two to tango, and this brother doesn’t want to dance.”

KSI then stated his belief that Jake Paul would continue to dodge the much-anticipated bout with a flurry of other potential match-ups.

“Get Jake on here and put it on him and watch him go, ‘Nah, man, I’m trying to be a world champion. First, I need to fight Nate Diaz, you know in PFL for this MMA thing. After that, I might have to rematch Tommy Fury, and then after that, I know the KSI fight is there but I want to fight Masvidal. I want to fight another retired MMA fighter to build my confidence before I look at maybe even sniffing at KSI,'” KSI stated, imitating Paul’s potential responses to the match-up callout.

KSI took his claim a step further, adding that Jake would go so far as to challenge 55-year-old UFC commentator Joe Rogan before accepting a fight with him. “Excuse after excuse after excuse, he’ll find. He’ll even call out Joe Rogan.”

The claims follow Jake Paul’s victory over former UFC star Nate Diaz, with KSI himself gearing up for a fight against Tommy Fury on October 14.

Despite their parallel boxing careers, a match between KSI and Jake Paul remains to be seen.