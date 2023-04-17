KSI slams “fraud” Jake Paul after Nate Diaz match reveal: “He’s too scared to fight me”

JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji has slammed Jake Paul just days after the latter revealed his match against Nate Diaz, calling him a “fraud” and claiming Jake is “too scared to fight” him.

Jake Paul received his first boxing loss against Tommy Fury back in February 2023, with rumors of Jake fighting KSI next beginning to swirl shortly after.

KSI’s manager Mam’s Taylor made claims that the fight would take place before Jake’s rematch against Tommy Fury, only to be met with the younger Paul brother revealing his match against Nate Diaz in August.

Article continues after ad

Just a few days later, KSI hit out at Jake Paul in a YouTube upload, calling him a “fraud” and claiming he’s “too scared” to fight him.

KSI slams Jake Paul for not fighting him next

In the upload on April 16, 2023, KSI shared his opinion surrounding Jake Paul’s recent reveal of his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz.

KSI went on to explain the difference between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, calling the latter a “fraud” because he has gone back to fighting an MMA fighter instead of a boxer.

Article continues after ad

“That’s the problem with Jake Paul. He’s a fraud and people need to wake up to this fact. He can’t beat boxers.” he said. “That’s why he’s staying clear from me, Salt Papi, Joe Fournier, etc.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Later in the video, JJ went on to share a message for Jake Paul.

“Ultimately, Jake Paul is scared of me. If we never manage to make this fight happen, I want you to know this Jake. You will forever be known as the man that claimed to want to avenge his brother’s loss, but ultimately was too scared to actually go through it,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“Enjoy your fight with another MMA fighter. When you’re actually ready to man up and end this feud with your boy KSI I’ll be here waiting.”

KSI is set to fight Joe Fournier during Misfits 007 on May 13, head over to our article to check out how to watch.

For more boxing and other entertainment news, check out our coverage.