Jake Paul and Andrew Tate have heated faceoff at Deji vs Mayweather amid fight “negotiations”

YouTube star Jake Paul and former kickboxer Andrew Tate got into a heated faceoff at the Deji vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match as rumors of fight negotiations continue to rise between the two personalities.

YouTuber Deji touched gloves with the undefeated Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on Sunday, November 13 in one of the most highly-anticipated influencer-boxing matches of the year — and although Deji ended up losing, other major events were also taking place at the venue.

Most notably, Jake Paul claimed he got kicked out of the building, saying that Mayweather wouldn’t fight Deji until he left the arena.

This claim was later corroborated by Paul’s boxing promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, who Tweeted that one of Mayweather’s employees approached Jake at the event, saying that Floyd wouldn’t begin the match until he vacated the premises.

This report doesn’t come as a surprise, as Jake notably stole the hat off of Floyd’s head during his press conference with Logan Paul ahead of their bout last year, which kick-started an ongoing beef between the two celebrities.

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate face off again at Deji vs Mayweather

That’s not all; footage uploaded by Paul’s sports betting company, Betr, showed ‘The Problem Child’ getting into a heated conversation with Andrew Tate at Deji vs Mayweather, apparently before he was given the boot.

Although both personalities were being held back by their team as they engaged in a conversation that is mostly obscured by the announcers over the loudspeakers, Tate can be heard saying, “You want the smoke, young man?” with Jake replying, “Yeah, I do.”

This faceoff comes merely days after the influencers appeared together in a video on November 10. Paul uploaded the clip to Twitter with the caption, “Negotiations,” appearing to hint that he’s in talks with Tate for a possible fight.

For now, it’s unclear if these two are really invested in a fight — but it’s clear that fans are itching for these two bombastic internet personalities to scrap in the boxing ring when, or if, the time comes.