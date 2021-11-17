Amouranth says she was “exploited” by business partner for declining dinner invite

Twitch sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed how a business partner threatened to end their relationship all because she didn’t respond to his request to take her out to dinner.

Amouranth is one of the internet’s biggest names. With millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and OF, as well as has her own gas station of all things, she’s one of the web’s all-time top content creators.

However, her immense growth and fame haven’t come without some controversy. The model has been suspended on Twitch several times and has even had her original Instagram account permanently banned.

Despite this, she has continued to strive, but as she recently revealed, those who work with her and form business relationships sometimes turn on her in big ways.

Amouranth’s business relationship gets weird

On November 17, Siragusa revealed how a business partnership she was in suddenly took a turn for a worse and spoke about it to warn others.

According to the hot tub streamer, she had been in talks to be partnered with a brand and had seen other streamers work with this individual in the past, so she felt like he was trustworthy.

While everything was fine for a few months and the two worked together constructively, this changed when he sent her a message alerting her that he would be visiting her city after traveling from the other side of the country.

I’m tired of this happening Read: https://t.co/bIZ4bz4Yud — Amouranth (@Amouranth) November 17, 2021

“[He sent] a very forward request asking me to meet them ‘for dinner’ in person during a regular conversation about work,” she said, explaining how she was uncomfortable given health issues in the world.

“I continued the conversation about business, not initially responding to his dinner offer, and his tone immediately became aggressive, threatening to end the deal when they thought that I had declined his invitation,” the influencer explained.

She further added that she had never heard about him making private dinner invites with other women he works with or having a similar reaction. However, she wanted to make a note that there could very well have been an ulterior motive behind this dinner invite.

“His reaction to me not immediately accepting is what made me want to share this experience. He didn’t brush it off, didn’t let it go when I didn’t immediately respond, he called me unprofessional and threatened to end the partnership entirely, because I didn’t give him a yes or no to his sudden dinner invite in the middle of a business conversation,” the streamer added.

Amouranth disgusted by “suggestive” offers

This isn’t the first time that Amouranth has been “exploited” by business partners and claims she has lots of experience with this happening.

“I have been in so many situations like this before, and I’m sure that other girls in this profession are met with these situations all the time, where you expect to be treated appropriately in the context of a business deal, partnership, etc, and instead are met with suggestive ‘offers’ or interactions that completely shatter any concept of professionalism,” she remarked.

Although she didn’t reveal what the brand or individual was, she is tired of others trying to take advantage of her or other women in the industry.

“It honestly disgusts me that I am expected to put myself in potentially dangerous situations just because of the way people online (even business partners) perceive me,” Amouranth slammed, saying how she wanted to raise awareness of this topic.

Hopefully, Amouranth’s story ends up serving as a good warning to others in her position and can help stop these unreasonable requests from being made.