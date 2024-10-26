Kick offers $50k to woman who streamer took to dinner and then ran away

Kick offered to give a woman $50k after a streamer took them to dinner and ran away after receiving the bill.

The streamer, known as Dumbdumbjeez on the platform, received the meal bill from restaurant staff in the clip, only to claim shortly after that they had left their wallet in their car.

Getting up from their chair and explaining to the woman that they would “be right back,” Jeez left the restaurant and immediately ran to a nearby taxi, leaving the woman behind.

“This pathetic and now banned streamer did this while trying to win a contest for $50k,” Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani stated in response to the clip on X/Twitter, adding, “I’m disappointed this happened on Kick and we’ve got $50k for this lady if anyone can connect us.”

In their video response to the clip, which has since gone viral, Dumbdumbjeez stated that the stream was their entry into the first leg of Sam Pepper’s challenge, which tasked entrants with going on a date with a stranger.

Explaining how they had been banned from Kick for three days as a result of the clip, Dumbdumbjeez continued to claim that the woman knew what was going to happen beforehand.

“I rigged that sh*t bro. Before the stream, I talked to the female, the lady, which is Mabel. I literally had the conversation with her about what we were going to do. I gave her the money already beforehand. Mabel is fine bro. It’s scripted bro.”

Jeez continued to explain that they hadn’t planned to admit the stream was scripted until after potentially winning the competition, as they “Didn’t want Sam to see or say that I scripted it so I didn’t get disqualified.”

“At the end of the day, it turned out bad”, he admitted.

Responses to Jeez’s follow-up weren’t positive, with one user stating that if the events played out as he claimed, it still meant he had “admitted to cheating and farming for clips.”

“Take a moment to rethink your content, because even if it’s scripted, the clip suggests you think the scenario is funny and it’s not to a lot of people,” came another.