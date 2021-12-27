Amouranth reveals why she nearly bought Rihanna’s $6.9 million mansion

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed that she nearly purchased the previous home of music and fashion icon Rihanna, but held off for one particular reason.

Amouranth is making money moves. The Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator has expanded her business portfolio to purchase a $10 million 7-Eleven location, a gas station, and even copped $1 million in Visa Stock as a birthday present to herself.

That’s not all; she’s also an official Playboy model, joining forces with the likes of rapper Cardi B to join the brand’s OF competitor, Centerfold.

It’s clear that Amouranth is interested in doing far more than streaming these days — and considering she makes $1.3 a month from her content, it stands to reason that she can afford certain luxuries like a multi-million dollar mansion.

Advertisement

Amouranth explains why she didn’t buy Rihanna’s mansion

On December 27, Amouranth tweeted that she had almost purchased the previous home of Fenty Beauty creator and music artist Rihanna… a mansion for which she put up a jaw-dropping offer of $6.9 million.

“I offered $6.9m on an LA area house over the Christmas break,” the Twitch star revealed. “Apparently, it was Rihanna’s house.”

Unfortunately, Siragusa didn’t end up going through with the purchase, claiming that she couldn’t justify hunkering down in a bidding war over the property.

“Couldn’t justify chasing it or getting into a bidding war,” she explained. “A house can hold value decently well, but that area seemed to be flat over the last 4-5 years. Back to the drawing board…”

Advertisement

I offered 6.9m on an LA area house over the Christmas break. Apparently it was Rihanna’s house, Couldn’t justify chasing it or getting into a bidding war – a house can hold value decently well but that area seemed to be flat over the last 4-5 yrs Back to the drawing board… pic.twitter.com/E2XOwFXLtS — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 27, 2021

That’s not all; Amouranth also revealed that she’d checked out the home of another influencer, but said that its location had been doxxed, ultimately prompting her to drop that property as a potential living space.

Also checked out another youtubers home but seemed pre-doxxed so decided against… — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 27, 2021

Although Amouranth hasn’t found the perfect place to call home just yet, it’s clear that she’s looking around, leaving fans curious as to what her next big investment will be.