Sketch unveils $20M mansion complete with Feastables vending machine

Twitch star Sketch has uploaded a video showing off his new $20M mansion, complete with a custom Feastables vending machine.

In early 2024, clips of Sketch saying his iconic “What’s up brother?” tagline went viral across social media, with influencers, athletes, and celebrities doing his famous hand motions.

Kylie ‘Sketch’ Cox started gaining traction after collaborating with Twitch star Jynxzi and has spent the rest of the year skyrocketing in popularity on the Amazon-owned platform.

He moved into a new house in early November and shared a video of the $20M mansion in an upload to his YouTube channel.

The tour started out front by showing off his black Lamborghini, as well as various pools and waterfalls in front of the brick home. Once inside, he showed off his new PC and streaming setup in the corner of the living room.

Sketch made it a point to show off the massive MrBeast Feastables vending machine in the corner of his dining room. The Twitch star’s photo is plastered on the front of the machine with the label “Sketch’s Feastables” right below it.

“This is real, all I had to do was tweet at him,” he said.

The vending machine isn’t the only place he has a stockpile of Feastables bars, either, as he has dozens of boxes hiding in his pantry as well.

Sketch toured the rest of the house, including various closets full of high-dollar clothes and an office full of signed sports memorabilia. The $20M Texas property sits on five acres of land that features swimming pools and even a water slide.

He’s not the first influencer to show off a massive property investment in 2024, either. Back in August, Kai Cenat and the rest of AMP moved into a $17M mansion in New York City that featured plumbing issues, no air conditioning, and a broken elevator.