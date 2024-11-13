YouTuber mortified after finding huge problem with $39K house he bought on Amazon

A YouTuber who purchased a $39K house on Amazon found a major flaw with it after not reading the product description.

Nathan Graham, from the YouTube channel Unspeakable, bought a ready-made home for $38,999 to see if the online retailer could actually deliver a fully furnished home setup.

When the house arrived, it came packaged in an Amazon-branded box and had to be unfolded. It included windows and a bathroom, but, surprisingly, it didn’t include any assembly instructions.

As Graham explored the 19-by-20-foot Chery Industrial prefabricated expandable house, he tried to plug in a small fridge, only to realize there were no electrical outlets.

“I’m trying to find somewhere to plug in the fridge, but there are no electrical outlets,” he said in his video, which has since amassed 7.5 million views.

The YouTuber had overlooked an important detail in the product description, which read, “Reminder: Mobile Prefab House is not wired. Please hire an electrician for American standard wiring. Stay safe!”

Fortunately, Graham planned ahead and bought a generator to power essential items like the fridge and a TV. He also stocked up on a bunk bed, couch, tables, a vacuum, games, kitchen appliances, and food.

Amazon noted that the property also doesn’t come with household appliances, furniture, a water source, or drainage and sewer connections, so the buyer will need to provide these essentials themselves.

The house looks slim and compact right out of the box, but after the YouTuber unfolded it, it revealed a full structure with four walls, a roof, and windows.

Graham and his friends realized that while you can order almost anything on Amazon, it’s crucial to read the fine print for all the details about the product.

