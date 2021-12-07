Viral TikTok convinces fans that Harry Styles stole a microwave

A Harry Styles fan convinced the internet that the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer stole a microwave from the UBS Arena thanks to a hilarious TikTok that went viral.

Harry Styles wrapped up his ‘Love on Tour’ circuit at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on November 28.

Fans were ecstatic to see the former One Direction member belting out lyrics to his own original tunes… but that was far from the biggest news to come out of his performance.

After the tour wound down, a Harry Styles super-fan took to TikTok to claim that her father, who allegedly works as a cameraman, said that Styles stole a crew microwave from the UBS Arena.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

TikToker claimed Harry Styles stole microwave from UBS Arena

The TikToker, Dianna Rainone, shared a series of texts between herself and her father to prove her point… and the exchange seemed so genuine that fans across the internet were convinced that Styles had nicked a microwave for some unknown reason after his performance.

A slew of hilarious memes were shared to social media in the viral video’s wake, with some fans expressing doubt that someone as famous and wealthy as Harry Styles would feel the need to pilfer a microwave from a concert venue.

📲 HARRY STYLES SEEN STEALING THE MICROWAVE pic.twitter.com/f2rxbLHJiP — lily ♡’s josh kiszka 🎄 (@tommostattoos91) December 5, 2021

❗️ATTENTION- MISSING❗️

Harry Edward Styles

Brunette with really green eyes

6’0

Age: 27

Last seen in Long Island in a gold sparkly vest with black pants

Could be holding a microwave form the arena

If found, please return to the Harries thank you

Pictures: pic.twitter.com/ofl14CZAKK — Tripers|| ia bc of irl school (@gracetripers) December 5, 2021

Did Harry Styles really steal a microwave?

Luckily, it turns out that the entire ordeal was just a joke. Rainone later claimed that the video was just an inside joke between herself and her dad in a statement to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Read More: This hilarious Adele x Megan Thee Stallion mashup is taking over TikTok

“He hit me out of nowhere saying the crew microwave was missing and he had joked around saying Harry Styles stole it,” she explained. “I could not stop laughing, so I figured why not make a TikTok about it?”

“I went to bed that night, not even checking the app, and I woke up to over like, 20,000 views and 12,000 likes, which was insane.”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Well, there you have it; Harry Styles did not steal a microwave, after all — although we have to admit that all the memes to come out of this practical joke gone viral are nothing short of iconic.