Amouranth reveals massive drop in Twitch income despite getting ads back - Dexerto

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has seen her advertisement revenue return after being demonetized by Twitch, but revealed that it’s shockingly lower than it was previously.

The hot tub meta has dominated Twitch throughout 2021, and Amouranth has arguably been its poster girl. With the platform only allowing streamers to wear certain attire in “contextual exceptions“, the hot tub has become a prime location for certain streamers.

However, Amouranth‘s status as the ‘Queen of Hot Tubs’ was up in the air after she was surprisingly demonetized by Twitch, prompting speculation that she would end up ditching hot tub streams for good.

Amouranth was set to lose just shy of half a million dollars in revenue as a result of this demonetization and caused worries that Twitch’s ability to demonetize channels without warning could set a dangerous precedent.

On her May 22 stream, Amouranth explained that Twitch had reverted its decision to demonetize her channel, but with a catch. She would now be making significantly less money from ads than she did previously.

“For comparison, before the demonetization, I was getting $1000 a day in advertisements,” she explained. “Yesterday, I streamed for like 15 hours, had a 15,000 viewer average, and had $130 in ad revenue.”

This means that if she were to stream every day for a year, she would now receive $47,450 in ad revenue – an annual loss of up to $440,000.

Of course, Amouranth still makes a sizeable amount of money through subscribers, donations, and other sources such as YouTube, but this reduction presents a sizeable loss of income.

Several streamers, including Destiny and Asmongold, have condemned Twitch for demonetizing Amouranth’s channel, with the former believing the action could have been a contract breach.

It remains to be seen whether the introduction of the new ‘pools, hot tubs and beaches‘ category will mean this reduction in ad revenue is a temporary or permanent measure.