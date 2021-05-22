Amouranth hints at no more hot tub streams after losing Twitch ads - Dexerto

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has dropped a hint that she could be stopping her hot tub streams after the Amazon-owned platform suspended advertising on her channel indefinitely.

The hot tub ‘meta’ has taken over Twitch in recent weeks, and while it has caused controversy, there are plenty of streamers who have benefitted from it.

That includes Amouranth, who has always been a popular Just Chatting streamer, but has hit new heights with the controversial hot tub streams.

Even though the hot tub streams don’t break any rules, and just push the very limits of the guidelines, Amouranth has had advertisements removed from her channel indefinitely. The Canadian streamer has hit back at Twitch’s ‘hypocrisy’ over this as well, pointing out that they’ve been showing inappropriate adverts on channels. Now, it appears she might be moving on from them altogether.

On May 21, the Just Chatting star tweeted out that she had gone live for the day, and that this would be her last hot tub stream.

“Time to finish what we started: LAST HOT TUB STREAM,” the streamer tweeted, with two pictures of herself attached – one of her in swimwear, and another in a Star Wars cosplay.

Some quickly made the link between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the last hot tub stream, while others questioned if this would actually be the end.

Time to finish what we started: LAST HOT TUB STREAM https://t.co/9X0HathQNm pic.twitter.com/RpCkt4Qqdo — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) May 21, 2021

It’s not difficult to make the link between quitting hot tub streams and Amouranth potentially getting her adverts back. Losing the adverts is a major loss, after she revealed that she could bring in around $500,000 a year just through ads.

However, Siragusa herself said that she was unsure if she’d ever get the adverts reinstated, and that would require a conversation or two with Twitch.

It remains to be seen if the streamer is actually going to be done with the hot tub streams, or if she’s just having a little bit of fun. We’ll have to wait and see.