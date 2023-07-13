Amouranth reveals how much profit she made on Activision investment

Amouranth has revealed just how much profit he’s made on her investment into Activision Blizzard right as Microsoft’s acquisition of the company may come to a close.

On top of being a successful streamer and OnlyFans model, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has also proven that she’s a successful businesswoman with countless successful investments over the years.

Amouranth purchased $2M worth of Activision Blizzard stock back in March 2022, with the intention of making money off her investment when Microsoft’s acquisition of the company came to a close.

The acquisition is now closer than ever, and Amouranth has already sold some of her stock. As usual, the star has shared how much profit she’s taking home so far.

Amouranth shares profit made from Activision Blizzard stock

Taking to her alternate Twitter account, Amouranth shared how much she’s made from her $2M investment into Activision Blizzard.

Since her purchase, the stock price has gone from $79.60 to $90.25 at the time of her tweet.

“Ended up making ~$261,000,” she said. “13-14% in a year or so, beating a flat SPY index. Selling half here”

She’s only selling half of her stock today according to her tweet, which makes sense as Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard hasn’t been closed just yet. Many are expecting the deal to go through sooner than later, so perhaps Amouranth is waiting to see if the stock goes any higher.

This is just the latest news regarding her wide variety of investments. In 2022, Kaitlyn purchased a gas station, a 7-Eleven, and a plastic ball company.

When or if she sells the other half of her stock, we’ll be sure to share how much she makes from that as well. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.