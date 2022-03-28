Amouranth explains why she bought $2M of Activision-Blizzard stock amid lawsuit controversy

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is looking to make a hefty profit after purchasing nearly $2,000,000 of Activision-Blizzard despite the company being involved in several lawsuits.

Amouranth has become one of the biggest internet stars and has earned an incredible income through Twitch and OF success. Her wealth has even afforded her some major investment opportunities of which she frequently documents on social media.

Just recently, the streamer has purchased a gas station, a 7-Eleven, a plastic ball company, and invested over $5 million in Google.

Now, Siragusa has made one of her biggest investments yet in the form of $2m in Activision-Blizzard stock and explained why to her followers.

Amouranth buys $2M of Activision-Blizzard stock

While Activision is in the middle of numerous lawsuits alleging rampant sexism toward female employees, the company was purchased by Microsoft for $70 billion.

As the deal is in the process of going through, Amouranth took it upon herself to take advantage of the situation and explained why she decided to invest so much money.

“To be clear I am looking to capture the takeover spread,” she said. “That’s the main point. I just think it’s not a bad price even if that fails to happen.”

Nibbled RE Shopify, nothing in size Re atvi , this is near Berkshire price. Good IP, Domestic, world where globalization waning… to be clear I am looking to capture the takeover spread. That’s the main point. I just think it’s not a bad price even if that fails to happen — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) March 28, 2022

How much will Amouranth make off the $2M investment?

She further said that she would be making a 20% “uncorrelated” return if the Microsoft deal ends up going through.

Addressing the allegations against the company. Amouranth remarked that Microsoft will “clean house” if the purchase goes through with embattled CEO Bobby Kotick leaving.

The hot tub streamer also joked about Blizzard’s response to the allegations by censoring games such as World of Warcraft, pointing out how paintings of women were transformed into fruit in order to “tone down sexuality.”

I’M GOING FOR A BOARD SEAT WITH THE AIM TO DE-OBJECTIFY WOMEN. TURN THEM BACK FROM BOWLS OF FRUIT INTO WOMEN. pic.twitter.com/bingNt49k3 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) March 28, 2022

“I’m going for a board seat with the aim to de-objectify women,” she teased. “Turn them back from bowls of fruit into women.”

Only time will tell if the Microsoft deal ends up going through and Amouranth makes a big profit in the process. In the meantime, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the Twitch streamer and what investment she has up her sleeve next.