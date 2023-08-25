Amouranth announces new drink company following success of Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime

OnlyFans star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has announced her newest business venture and it’s looking like it will be a hit with her thirsty fans.

Amouranth has taken the internet by storm with her slew of big-budget investments ranging from plastic ball companies to gas stations and even her very own adult toys.

Now, it seems like the Twitch streamer is taking inspiration from Logan Paul and KSI’s successful Prime Hydration drink company by launching her own product.

In a post on August 24, the signed Kick star announced that she had a big launch in the works, advising her loyal subscribers to stay tuned.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth has revealed her newest company.

Amouranth is launching her own beverage

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Amouranth posted on her personal account to break the news that she would be starting yet another business.

“I’m starting a Beverage company…. Stay tuned,” she said.

Although details are scarce right now, it will be very interesting to see if she partnered with another company to release this product and how she ends up incorporating her branding.

Previously, Siragusa has had a lot of success with product launches, having made thousands of dollars selling “fart jars” and her aforementioned adult toy, which made even more money on the resale market.

Considering the streamer also owns multiple gas stations, it will be fun to watch and see if there are any sort of exclusive in-store offers or if the drinks will be sold online.

In any case, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all your entertainment updates and the latest on Amouranth’s growing business empire.