 Activision Blizzard face another lawsuit over “rampant sexism” in the company - Dexerto
Business

Activision Blizzard face another lawsuit over “rampant sexism” in the company

Published: 25/Mar/2022 10:51

by Jacob Hale
Activision Blizzard/Flickr: Gordon Tarpley

Activision Blizzard are facing yet another lawsuit over alleged “rampant sexism” within the company, following a string of legal disputes throughout 2021

In July 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard after a lengthy two-year investigation into what was described as a “pervasive frat-boy culture.”

In October 2021, the company revealed that over 40 employees had been disciplined and more than 20 fired, as internal investigations continued.

On Wednesday, March 23, Activision Blizzard was hit with a new lawsuit alleging that a current employee experienced sexual harassment and discrimination and was retaliated against for speaking out about her experiences.

The reports from Bloomberg describe the employee, referred to as Jane Doe, detailing what she called an “alcohol-soaked culture of sexual harassment.”

On her first day with the company, at an “initiation lunch,” Doe was reportedly pressured to do shots of tequila and was told that as part of her initiation she needed to share “an embarrassing secret” to everyone.

Doe alleges she was often pressured to drink alcohol and participate in “cube crawls” where women were groped and faced sexual comments from male co-workers. These cube crawls were also part of the complaint from July 2021.

The initial report that came out alleges that Activision Blizzard harbored a workplace that “was akin to working in a frat house.”

The new lawsuit also says that she complained about the excessive drinking and sexual advances made by supervisors, but was told that “it was just her leadership being nice and trying to be friends with her.”

Doe reportedly attempted multiple times to get new roles at open positions in other departments of the company, and was only offered one — with a significant salary decrease — after complaining to then-president Allen J. Brack.

The lawsuit seeks various court orders including requiring Activision to implement a rotating HR department to avoid conflicts of interest with management, to retain a neutral investigation firm, and to fire CEO Bobby Kotick.

