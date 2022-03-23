Amouranth explains why she supports Kim Kardashian’s “get up and work” mantra

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is defending Kim Kardashian’s controversial advice for working women, stating she believes that women need to get up and work.

Kim Kardashian made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when she advised women to “get your ass up and work” and that “nobody wants to work these days.”

Her comments were met with widespread criticism with many mocking the star for coming from immense privilege given her background. However, not everyone took Kim’s advice negatively.

In her own take, Amouranth, one of the internet’s most successful content creators, explained why the model’s beliefs “resonate” with her.

Amouranth defends Kim Kardashian amid “get up and work” drama

In recent years, Amouranth has emerged as quite the businesswoman and has documented her success. In 2021, she purchased a 7-Eleven, a gas station, a plastic ball company and made a fortune off investments.

In a series of tweets, Amouranth not only explained why she agrees with the fashionista and her attitude towards work.

“Even in the top echelons of the most highly competitive fields, work ethic still gives an edge. Consistency counts,” she said. “If you can do the bohemian thing while maintaining consistency and work ethic you’ll literally change the world, mold it to your vision.”

The hot tub streamer also addressed Kim’s background and explained how having rich parents isn’t the “easy mode” many seem to think it is.

“You don’t have to worry about bills or mundane things. But it also robs you of the ability to feel as good about small victories and to compound that momentum into something that escapes your families’ shadow,” she added.

Amouranth compares herself to Kim Kardashian

She further compared her own upbringing to Kim’s, noting that while they had quite different childhoods, she had her own advantages.

“I was born quite poor not just re western standards (nuclear family had a negative networth for my entire childhood+adolescence) but that made every win along the way a moment to savor, and a marker to help light my way. It was an opportunity to build my confidence.”

The Playboy bunny continued, “If you’re willing to bruise your ego, believing you can do something always gives you better odds than believing the world is stacked against you. The downside is, you’ll bruise ur pride a lot, and endure a lot of egg on your face if you take the better odds. That’s just the price you pay.”

While many fans in the comments agreed with the ASMR streamer’s take, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the Twitch and YouTube community respond and if her views will be as controversial as Kim Kardashian’s.