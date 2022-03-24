Ludwig and The Yard disgusted after smelling Amouranth’s $1000 fart jars

The Yard podcast co-hosts Ludwig, Slime, Aiden, and Falco were left disgusted after smelling Amouranth’s $1,000 fart jars that she had gifted to them.

Throughout the years as Amouranth and Ludwig have grown in popularity, they’ve continued to grow together as friends. She’s even been a guest on The Yard podcast, where they’ve touched on plenty of viral moments online.

On February 28, Amouranth revealed her new business selling fart jars and hot-tub water for hundreds of dollars each. Soon after, she began sending packages to her friends with Mizkif being among the first to ‘sample’ the product.

All four hosts of The Yard were left disgusted after each one smelled the premium-priced jars that Amouranth had gifted them.

Ludwig and The Yard smell Amouranth’s fart jars

After covering some other topics, Falco revealed Slime has been resting his feet on “a box full of a grown woman’s farts” throughout the episode.

Shortly after, he mentioned that he didn’t believe Amouranth personally farted in the jars. He said: “I think that if we open a jar and it smells bad, she did not actually fart in them. If we open the jar and it smells like nothing then she definitely did.”

Once they mustered up the courage, each host received their own jar to sniff. After they opened their personal jars and smelled the product, they all began gagging and Falco ran off-camera. While gagging, Ludwig said: “How does her a*s smell like that?”

(Topic begins at 1:30:49 in the video)

After recovering from the smell, Nick Falco muttered: “Dude… I believe her now.”

They went on to open up a jar of hot tub water and checked open another box from the creator, which happened to be ‘Cutie-Pa-TOOT-ies’ branded merchandise.

