Activision Blizzard employees walk out and demand Bobby Kotick’s resignation

Published: 16/Nov/2021 18:43

by Theo Salaun
activision blizzard company protest
Activision Blizzard / Pexels

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard’s employees are officially walking out on November 16 and calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to be “replaced.” This quickly followed after he responded to allegations laid out against him in a new report.

The Washington Journal opened November 16 with a report alleging that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of sexual misconduct happening in the company “for years.” In response, Kotick delivered an internal address refuting those allegations as “inaccurate and misleading.”

While Kotick continued on to reaffirm his and Activision Blizzard’s commitment to fixing the company’s behavior, employees remain dissatisfied.

The employees have, in turn, enacted their own “zero tolerance policy.” As such, they are walking out and calling for Kotick to be replaced as CEO — among other wishes.

Activision Blizzard employees call for Bobby Kotick’s “replacement”

Past the walkout and calls for Kotick’s ousting as CEO, the employees have also demanded further review of the company. Specifically, they maintain a “demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source.”

So far, Activision Blizzard’s spokespeople have yet to respond to this new walkout and demand for Kotick’s replacement. 

This piece is currently being updated with more information…

