Amouranth banned on Twitch after controversial ASMR streams

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been banned on Twitch after moving on from the hot tub meta to hop on a controversial new ASMR trend taking the streaming platform by storm.

Amouranth has been one of the most successful streamers on Twitch for a while now. As it stands, she has more than 3 million followers on the platform, with an average viewer count of 16,000 people per stream.

However, her viewership soared to new heights during the infamous Hot Tub meta despite all the drama surrounding it, and it continues to rise.

Now, just days after moving on to a new ASMR trend that revolves around streamers lying down while wearing leggings and “ear licking” their microphones, she has been banned after allegedly being mass reported.

It is unclear how long the streamer’s ban will be. However, Amouranth is already making light of the situation on Twitter.

“I’ve been banned on Twitch. 1 like = 1 second shorter ban,” she said while also plugging her OnlyFans.

It’s a stark contrast to the stern words she had when Twitch suspended advertising on her channel. Perhaps it’s a sign that she isn’t too surprised about it, especially given that other ASMR streamers have been taken off the platform simultaneously, including Indiefoxx.

Popular streamers have weighed in on the new meta too.

Asmongold blamed Twitch’s handling of the Hot Tub meta for creating it, while Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar called the whole thing a “joke” and described it as “incredibly baffling.” Mizkif couldn’t believe his eyes, too.

It was only a matter of time before one controversial ‘meta’ replaced another, and it could happen again if Twitch solidifies their stance on these ASMR streams.

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment.